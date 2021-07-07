Pitching coach Dave Bush said Wednesday that Brasier has still not cleared concussion protocols after being hit in the head June 4, Jen McCaffrey of The Athleticy reports.

Brasier resumed baseball activities in late June, but per Bush, he's yet to throw off a mound as he continues to be monitored for his concussion. It sounds like he'll be limited to ground work until he's officially out of the concussion protocol, which means he's likely multiple weeks to a month from being able to return to the Boston bullpen.