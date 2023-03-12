Sherriff was reassigned to Boston's minor-league camp Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee in January and unsurprisingly won't make the Opening Day roster. He appeared in 16 games for the Rays in 2021 but spent the entirety of last season in the minors with the Phillies.
