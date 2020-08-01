Weber (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while failing to record a strikeout over 3.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Yankees.

After struggling in his season debut, Weber couldn't find a groove once again Friday, allowing two home runs over 3.1 innings prior to being pulled. Despite his early-season woes, manager Ron Roenicke expressed confidence in the right-hander after the game and said that he should maintain his spot in the rotation going forward. Weber's next start should come next Friday at home against the Blue Jays.

More News