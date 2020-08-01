Weber (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while failing to record a strikeout over 3.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Yankees.

After struggling in his season debut, Weber couldn't find a groove once again Friday, allowing two home runs over 3.1 innings prior to being pulled. Despite his early-season woes, manager Ron Roenicke expressed confidence in the right-hander after the game and said that he should maintain his spot in the rotation going forward. Weber's next start should come next Friday at home against the Blue Jays.