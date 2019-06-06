Weber will receive the starting nod for Thursday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As anticipated, Weber will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn despite being lit up for seven runs in four innings in his previous outing May 29 against the Indians. Weber is expected to move back into a long-relief role or head back to Triple-A Pawtucket once Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list, likely around mid-June.