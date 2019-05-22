Weber will start Thursday's game in Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

While it is a favorable matchup, Weber had a 5.04 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 25 innings as a starter at Triple-A this season, so he is hardly an appealing streamer in fantasy leagues. Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is at least a couple weeks away from returning to the big-league rotation, so Weber could make a few MLB starts if he can keep his head above water.

