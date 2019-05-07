Weber is being considered to make a spot start next Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The newly added right-hander hurled four scoreless innings in Monday's 4-1 loss to Baltimore.

Weber started the day in Rhode Island, flew to Baltimore after his contract was selected, then had a bullpen-saving performance Monday night when starter Josh A. Smith was gone after 3.1 innings. He featured a slider, cutter and changeup Monday, giving batters a different look than they typically see in the majors. "It's not like the radar gun isn't going to get your eye," manager Alex Cora said, "but the movement will be there." The Red Sox are navigating a rotation that doesn't have David Price (elbow) or Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), so Weber becomes an intriguing option for the manager. Both Weber and Smith are being considered for next Sunday's start against the Mariners.