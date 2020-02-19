Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Could fill final rotation spot
Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke was asked twice last week about his plans for the fifth starter spot, and he mentioned Weber in both of his answers, Stevie Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. "He's a guy I like because he's right at you," Roenicke said. "He throws strikes. When his command's good, he gets some easy outs and it's fun to watch him. So we'll figure it out. But I think there's a few guys. It's not just one or two guys."
Boston has a glaring hole at the back end of the rotation with David Price traded to Los Angeles as part of the Mookie Betts deal. The in-house options are underwhelming, and it seems Weber may be atop the list for now. The 29-year-old Weber is more of a finesse pitcher who relies on his sinker to generate weak contact, with little swing and miss to his game (career 14.8 K%). He had a 7.94 ERA in his three starts for the Red Sox last season.
