Weber could serve as a member of Boston's starting rotation in 2020, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Weber was seen as a potential back-end starter heading into 2020, but the combination of a strong spring and Chris Sale (elbow) electing for Tommy John surgery led interim manager Ron Roenicke to name him as a candidate to begin the season in the starting rotation. The 29-year-old pitched nine scoreless innings while recording 11 strikeouts and no walks during spring training. Roenicke also named Brian Johnson as an option to serve as a starter, but it would appear as though Weber would have the slight edge after his strong showing this spring.