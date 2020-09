Weber allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The runs against Weber came on a Teoscar Hernanez solo shot in the second inning and a fourth-inning Travis Shaw double. Weber now has a 5.45 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 33 innings this season. It's unclear if the right-hander will get another turn in the rotation.