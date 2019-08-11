Weber (1-2) was hit with the loss after surrendering a run on a hit and a walk over one inning Sunday against the Angels. He was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following the game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Weber was called upon in the top of the 10th inning in a tie ballgame, but he allowed the game-winning run on a single to right field. The Red Sox have yet to announce a corresponding move following Weber's demotion.