Weber was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Weber made his 2021 debut in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays but was hit hard as a long reliever. He allowed 11 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings. The right-hander will now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Michael Chavis, who was recalled in a corresponding move.