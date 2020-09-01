Weber will step into the rotation to start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Weber has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen on multiple occasions just over a month into the season, which speaks to the Red Sox's dearth of appealing starting options more than anything else. Manager Ron Roenicke has been unwilling to commit to Kyle Hart receiving another turn through the rotation, so a strong showing by Weber on Tuesday could be enough for the right-hander to receive additional starts.