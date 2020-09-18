Weber retired both of the hitters he faced en route to notching his third hold of the season in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Weber appeared as though he might have earned another look in Boston's rotation after he held the Blue Jays to two runs over five innings Sept. 5, but his last three appearances have come out of the bullpen. With rookie Tanner Houck having entered the rotation this week and Nick Pivetta expected to receive the opportunity to start next week, Weber is expected to fill a relief role over Boston's final nine games.