Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Gets another start
Weber will start Wednesday's game against the Indians.
The Red Sox have mostly leaned on Hector Velazquez as their fifth starter since Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) has been sidelined, but Weber received a look in the rotation last week against the Blue Jays and performed well enough to earn at least one more turn. In that outing in Toronto, Weber worked six innings, giving up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four. He'll get another favorable draw Wednesday versus a Cleveland offense that ranks 26th out of 30 teams against right-handed pitching with a 79 wRC+.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...