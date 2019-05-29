Weber will start Wednesday's game against the Indians.

The Red Sox have mostly leaned on Hector Velazquez as their fifth starter since Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) has been sidelined, but Weber received a look in the rotation last week against the Blue Jays and performed well enough to earn at least one more turn. In that outing in Toronto, Weber worked six innings, giving up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four. He'll get another favorable draw Wednesday versus a Cleveland offense that ranks 26th out of 30 teams against right-handed pitching with a 79 wRC+.

