Weber (1-1) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Indians.

Weber never got comfortable in this start, surrendering at least one earned run in each inning. While he only allowed one home run, he allowed a total of six extra-base hits that accounted for much of the damage. Weber had pitched admirably prior to Wednesday's start, carrying a 1.29 ERA into the contest, though much of that work came out of the bullpen. With this performance, the team could decide to turn back to Hector Velazquez as their fifth starter until Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is ready to return to the mound. Regardless, with an upcoming day off on Monday, the Red Sox will be able to skip their fifth starter for at least one turn through the rotation.