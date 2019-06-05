Weber will likely start Thursday against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It sounds like the Red Sox will stick with Weber for at least one more turn through the rotation despite his struggles last time out -- the right-hander allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings of work. Mike Shawaryn will be available as a long reliever behind Weber in case he struggles again.

