Weber allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out six over three innings in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.

Weber is making a strong case to be added to the back end of the rotation. The finesse right-hander threw two shutout innings in his Grapefruit League debut last week against Baltimore. With two spots available -- one a full-time gig and the other temporary as a replacement for Chris Sale (illness) -- interim manger Ron Roenicke is flirting with the idea of using an opener for one of those two spots, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports, but the manager would rather someone emerge as a traditional starter.