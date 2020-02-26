Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Makes first spring start
Weber allowed two hits while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Orioles.
Weber, who is a candidate for Boston's fifth-starter job, is a throwback in the current game in that high-end velocity is not a part of his repertoire. His fastball tops out in the high 80s, and he must get by on guile more than overpowering batters. "Weber, you know what you're going to get right away," manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "If he is commanding the ball, he throws a lot of strikes. They make quick outs, he's fun to watch. I know he gets in trouble when his command isn't on. But he knows how to pitch. He's got a great mix." Weber is among a list of largely uninspiring options that Roenicke is considering for the rotation.
