When Weber was outrighted off Boston's 40-man roster in November, he accepted a split contract that will pay him $800,000 if he's promoted to the big leagues during the 2021 season, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

He would have been arbitration eligible this offseason but the Red Sox found a way to keep him in the organization without giving him a 40-man roster spot or having to non-tender him ahead of Wednesday's deadline. Weber logged a 4.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 52.5 percent groundball rate last season. His lack of strikeouts (14.6 K%) limits him to mostly low-leverage roles.