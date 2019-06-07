Weber allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one across 1.1 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Weber worked through the first inning without incident but ran into trouble in the second frame, surrendering four consecutive hits -- including a double and homer -- before being pulled. The Red Sox bullpen picked him up to avoid any further damage, though it's clear the team was willing to grant Weber little latitude to struggle going into he start. With Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) nearing a return from the injured list, Weber's time in the rotation figures to be short. If he gets another turn in the starting five, his next start will likely come Tuesday against Texas.