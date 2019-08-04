The Red Sox recalled Weber from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll provide Boston with a fresh long-relief arm after the big club optioned bullpen members Josh A. Smith and Colten Brewer back to Triple-A Pawtucket following Saturday's doubleheader. Over eight appearances (three starts) with the Red Sox this season, Weber has posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 24 innings.