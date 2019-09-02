Weber was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels. He was the pitcher of record in the contest, tossing two scoreless innings in relief to improve his record to 2-2.

With David Price (wrist) limited to two innings in his return from the 10-day injured list, manager Alex Cora turned to five relievers to close out the contest. Weber was the most impressive of those bullpen arms, permitting only two baserunners while pumping in 20 of his 32 pitches for strikes. Boston will have a need for a fifth starter next weekend against the Yankees, and Weber could gain consideration for the nod in light of his Sunday's performance.