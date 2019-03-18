Weber was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Weber allowed three runs in nine innings of work this spring. He's not on the 40-man roster but could still be an option when injuries strike the big-league pitching staff.

