Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Sent to minors camp
Weber was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Weber allowed three runs in nine innings of work this spring. He's not on the 40-man roster but could still be an option when injuries strike the big-league pitching staff.
