Weber allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Blue Jays.

Weber looked ready to assume Boston's No. 3 starter spot for five innings before tiring in his final frame. The low-velocity hurler allowed two runs over the first five innings, but Rowdy Tellez took him deep in the sixth. Weber, an offspeed specialist, is expected to start the third game of the season.