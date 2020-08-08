Weber didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out three.

The Red Sox continue to keep Weber on a short leash. The right-hander threw 64 pitches (39 strikes) before getting the hook, and he has yet to finish the fourth inning in any of his three starts so far. Weber's 9.90 ERA and 2.40 WHIP certainly don't provide the club with much reason to extend him further. Boston's rotation woes give the team little option but to keep trotting the 29-year-old out there, with his next start scheduled for Wednesday at home against the Rays, but Weber is very far from being any kind of fantasy asset.