Weber agreed to a minor-league deal with Boston on Friday that includes an invite to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Weber will provide extra depth to the Red Sox's staff heading into the 2019 campaign after spending last season within the Rays' organization. He only pitched in two big-league games but posted a 2.73 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with an 83:23 K:BB across 115.1 innings with Triple-A Durham. Weber has the ability to serve as a starter or multi-inning reliever.