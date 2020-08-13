Weber allowed one run on five hits over six innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Rays. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Weber deserves credit for keeping the Red Sox from getting completely blown out after Zack Godley gave up eight runs in three innings to begin the game. It would not be a surprise to see the two flip-flop roles, with Godley following in relief of Weber next week. The Red Sox face the Yankees on Monday, so it's mostly moot for fantasy purposes as neither player would be a worthwhile gamble in such a tough matchup.