Weber threw 79 pitches across four innings during Saturday's intrasquad game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Weber was effective for the first three innings before tiring in the first fourth inning he's pitched since spring training. "Yeah, I got tired, but it was a mechanical adjustment I will fix in my next bullpen and carry it on into the game," said the soft-tossing right-hander. Weber had a dominant spring, pitching nine scoreless innings, walking none and striking out 11 over three starts. That performance stands in contrast to his career statistics in the major leagues (5.04 ERA), but he's worked his way into a rotation spot in 2020. With Eduardo Rodriguez (illness) possibly headed to the injured list, Weber is expected to start the third game of the season.