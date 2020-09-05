site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
Weber will start Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Weber has improved while working out of the bullpen following a shaky beginning to the season as a starter. He last pitched Tuesday when he worked four innings against the Braves. The soft-tossing right-hander is getting second chance at the rotation.
