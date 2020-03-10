Weber allowed one hit while striking out four over four scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Braves.

Weber handled the Braves with aplomb, showing movement on his two-seamer while seemingly cementing a spot in the rotation. "His fastball, he moves one this way and the next one he cuts in; he's fun to watch," interim manager Ron Roenicke told Dawn Klemish of MLB.com. "He works quick. 'Here it is,' and the outcome has been really good so far." Weber's allowed one unearned run on six hits while striking out 11 without a walk over nine spring innings. There's nothing overpowering about Weber, but he's earned a spot at the back end of the rotation, one that might still be there when Chris Sale (elbow) returns.