Weber (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out zero over 3.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles.

Weber was relatively effective in his final tuneup Tuesday, but the Orioles got off to a hot start Sunday, scoring runs in three of the first four innings before Weber was pulled. The right-hander gave up two home runs while failing to record a strikeout in his short start. Weber made 18 appearances (three starts) in his first season with the Red Sox last year, recording a 5.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 40.2 innings. He'll look to turn things around on the road against the Yankees on Friday.