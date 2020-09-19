Weber (1-3) allowed two runs (zero earned) on three hits while striking out three across three innings Friday as he took the loss against the Yankees.

Weber entered in the 10th and got a quick 1-2-3 inning to give the Red Sox offense a chance to win it in the bottom half of the frame. He came back out for the 11th after his team failed to score and immediately gave up a single to Luke Voit which brought around Mike Tauchman to put the Yankees up 5-4. The Red Sox were able to tie it back up once again and so Weber trotted back out for the 12th and surrendered a two-out double to DJ LeMahieu to put the Yankees back up 6-5. The Red Sox were unable to match it once again in the bottom of the inning, giving Weber his third loss of 2020. The right-hander has a 4.76 ERA and a bit troublesome 24:14 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season.