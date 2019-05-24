Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Wins with quality start
Weber (1-0) tossed six one-run innings while earning the win Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Weber seemed to keep the home team off balance during much of his outing as he drew 21 called strikes. The lone damaging blow against him came on a third-inning rally, but he escaped and easily came away with a quality start. Weber seems poised to make at least one more start, which should come next week against Cleveland.
