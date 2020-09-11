Weber improved to 1-2 after working 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and giving up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out four in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Weber had started in his last two appearances and fared respectably, but due to a pair of off days this week (Monday and Wednesday) and the expected return of Nathan Eovaldi (calf) from the injured list this weekend, the 30-year-old right-hander was available out of the bullpen. He came on in relief of starter Mike Kickham in the bottom of the fifth and was able to preserve Boston's one-run lead, picking up his first win of the season in the process. Weber will likely slot back into the rotation in next week's series with the Marlins when a fifth starter is needed again.