Red Sox's Ryan Zeferjahn: Final pick of third round

The Red Sox have selected Zeferjahn with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Zeferjahn bring a big arm to the table, sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball and touching 98. He does not consistently generate results, but he also throws a slider and changeup, so he's going to get a chance to start. If he can't stick in the rotation, his big fastball could make him an asset out of the bullpen.