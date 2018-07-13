Red Sox's Sam Travis: Back with Boston
Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Travis is up to replace Andrew Benintendi, who was placed on the bereavement list. The timing of the move means that Travis will likely spend the weekend series against Toronto with the team before heading back to the minors. The 24-year-old went 2-for-12 in a brief stint for the Red Sox earlier this season. He'll likely fill a bench role in his time with the team.
