Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Travis will join the Red Sox for the second straight year as a September call-up. The 25-year-old is hitting .258/.317/.360 in 47 games for the PawSox, and owns a .250/.317/.326 slash line across 101 major-league plate appearances. He should see some starts at first base against lefties down the stretch.

