Red Sox's Sam Travis: Cleared of concussion
Travis has been cleared from the concussion protocol, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Travis could be in line for regular at-bats over the final week of the season. Boston was eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Rays and enter the final week with injuries in the outfield. Andrew Benintendi (thumb) left Friday's game and joins banged up outfielders Mookie Betts (foot) and J.D. Martinez (groin) as players that could get a break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Could be cleared for weekend•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Exits with head injury•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Starting in left field Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Playing against lefties•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Starts at first base Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...