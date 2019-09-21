Travis has been cleared from the concussion protocol, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Travis could be in line for regular at-bats over the final week of the season. Boston was eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Rays and enter the final week with injuries in the outfield. Andrew Benintendi (thumb) left Friday's game and joins banged up outfielders Mookie Betts (foot) and J.D. Martinez (groin) as players that could get a break.

