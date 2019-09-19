Red Sox's Sam Travis: Could be cleared for weekend
Travis (concussion) participated in light exercises Wednesday and could be cleared to play this weekend, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Travis suffered the concussion when a thrown ball hit the back of his head after his helmet came off while running out a triple. The triple snapped a streak of 21 at-bats without a hit.
