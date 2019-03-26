Travis will begin the 2019 season in the major leagues, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

With the reigning World Series MVP, Steve Pearce (calf), slated to start the year on the injured list, Travis will begin the season with the big-league club. He appeared in 19 games for the Red Sox in 2018 and hit .222 with a home run and seven RBI in 36 at-bats.

