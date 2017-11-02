Travis has returned from winter ball due to a minor hip injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

There doesn't appear to be any concern over Travis's hip, but the Red Sox are stressing precaution over their first baseman, and will let him rest up before spring training begins in a few months. During the course of the 2017 season, he played in 33 games for Boston, slashing .263/.325/.342 with one RBI and 13 runs scored.