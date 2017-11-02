Red Sox's Sam Travis: Dealing with minor hip injury
Travis has returned from winter ball due to a minor hip injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
There doesn't appear to be any concern over Travis's hip, but the Red Sox are stressing precaution over their first baseman, and will let him rest up before spring training begins in a few months. During the course of the 2017 season, he played in 33 games for Boston, slashing .263/.325/.342 with one RBI and 13 runs scored.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...