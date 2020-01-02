Red Sox's Sam Travis: DFA'd by Red Sox
Travis was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Travis appeared in a career-high 59 major-league games last season, but he struggled with a .215 batting average and only six home runs. The 26-year-old has a below-average strikeout rate of 22.9 percent but hasn't been able to display enough power in the big leagues to justify that rate. Travis was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear room for Kevin Plawecki, who signed a major-league contract with the team Thursday.
