Travis was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Travis appeared in a career-high 59 major-league games last season, but he struggled with a .215 batting average and only six home runs. The 26-year-old has a below-average strikeout rate of 22.9 percent but hasn't been able to display enough power in the big leagues to justify that rate. Travis was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear room for Kevin Plawecki, who signed a major-league contract with the team Thursday.