Travis will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees in London.

Travis has been acting as Boston's 26th man for the series and will likely be headed back to Triple-A Pawtucket once the Red Sox return stateside. He came off the bench to replace an injured Andrew Benintendi (quadriceps) in Saturday's 17-13 loss, going hitless in all three of his plate appearances. With Benintendi sidelined for the series finale, Travis will pick up his seventh start of the season with the big club.