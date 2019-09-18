Red Sox's Sam Travis: Enters concussion protocol
Manager Alex Cora said after Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants that Travis (concussion) has been placed in the MLB's concussion protocol, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Travis entered the contest in the bottom of the sixth inning as a pinch hitter for designated hitter J.D. Martinez, whose night ended early due to left groin tightness. While running to third base to secure his first MLB triple, Travis' helmet flew off and he was struck in the head by the throw from the outfield. The Red Sox immediately pulled Travis from the contest, and he'll now have to clear all steps of the protocol before gaining clearance to play again. Travis looks unlikely to be available for Wednesday's contest.
