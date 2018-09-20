Travis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees for precautionary reasons, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Travis apparently suffered an injury in the seventh inning after slamming into the wall while making a catch. He was initially able to stay in the game and finish the inning before being replaced prior to the next frame. Specifics remain unclear at the moment. Travis should be considered day-to-day.

