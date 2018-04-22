Travis made his second start in the outfield Friday for Triple-A Pawtucket, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

As promised, PawSox manager Kevin Boles is getting Travis some time in the outfield. There's a learning curve defensively for Travis, who took a circuitous route to pursue a ball hit his way during the first inning Friday and later airmailed a cutoff man. It's unlikely the Red Sox will need Travis as an outfielder, but if they need his bat -- he's currently riding a seven-game hitting streak and has a .963 OPS in 12 games -- the added position gives him another path into the lineup.