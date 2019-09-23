Travis (concussion) started in left field and went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rays.

Travis had been withheld from action for the past few days with a concussion, but he was cleared to re-enter the lineup before the weekend concluded after passing through the MLB's protocol for head injuries. With all of Andrew Benintendi (thumb), J.D. Martinez (groin) and Mookie Betts (foot) nursing injuries lately, Travis could be in store for a decent amount of run in the Boston outfield in the final week of the season.