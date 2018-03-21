Red Sox's Sam Travis: Knocks fifth spring homer
Travis hit his fifth spring homer and drove in three runs in Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "He's been hitting the ball all over the field," manager Alex Cora said. "Two homers in Jupiter. Then here he hits two home runs to the pull side. He really understands what he's doing at the plate."
It's encouraging to see Travis make such a positive impression on his new manager, but nothing changes for the 24-year-old, who played a starring role in spring training last year, too. Although the Red Sox have exposed him to left field, he's mainly a first baseman and there's no room on the roster with Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland blocking him. He could emerge as the first baseman of the future, however, has not hit like a traditional corner infielder and his defense is considered average.
