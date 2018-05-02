Red Sox's Sam Travis: Lands on disabled list
Travis was put on the minor-league disabled list due to a left intercostal strain.
Travis was placed on the 7-day DL retroactive to April 30. He has appeared in 17 games for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, hitting .292/.370/.385 with one home run and eight RBI, though he's clearly been hampered by this injury over the past week. Expect to see him return to the fold in the near future as this doesn't seem like anything that will sideline Travis for an extended period of time.
