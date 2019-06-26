Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Travis will likely serve as Boston's 26th man for its two-game series versus the Yankees in London this weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Due to the two-game set being played overseas, Major League Baseball will allow both clubs to carry an extra player. Travis is expected to serve as a right-handed option off the bench this weekend before likely moving back to Triple-A Pawtucket once the Red Sox return stateside.